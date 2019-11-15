Aylesbury driving instructor joins nationwide relay for Children In Need

Aylesbury driving instructor Joe Navarro took the 'baton' yesterday as part of a nationwide fundraising relay for Children In Need.

The Big Learner Relay sees driving instructors and their pupils transport a 'top box' (the kind that driving instructors have on the roof of their cars) around the whole of the United Kingdom to raise money for the charity.

Children in Need and The Big Learner Relay

The two week event is now in its sixth year and the convoy covers over 3,000 miles with thousands of instructors and pupils taking part.

The relay began at Land's End on 1 November and will end today at the National Space Centre in Leicester in recognition of 50 years since the moon landing. On it's journey it has visited places such as Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow and Skegness.

Joe, who was the lead driver for his section this year, drove from Amersham to Stoke Mandeville for his leg of the relay. He said:

“Driving instructors around the country take time out of their busy schedule to take part in the relay which visits different parts of the country to raise money for Children in Need.

“I do it because I like to help all the deprived children that are suffering from no fault of their own. I believe we can make a difference.”

In 2014, the relay's first year, it raised was over £65,000. Since then The Big Learner Relay for Children in Need has raised over £400,000.

Hampshire driving instructor Louise Walsh is the inspiration behind the relay. Not wanting to miss out on any of the fun, she is travelling the whole of the UK route in the back of each lead car. She comments:

"I am so looking forward to meeting the hundreds of participating instructors, taking photos, cheering the convoy on, updating the live feeds, communicating with the media and wearing my Big Learner Relay hoodie with pride as we travel around the country."

Joe's Just Giving page will be open for a couple more weeks:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/passwithclassdrivingschooljoenavarro

To learn more about the Big Learner Relay, visit: www.biglearnerrelay.co.uk