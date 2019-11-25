Aylesbury Festival Choir returns with choral classics

Aylesbury Festival Choir will be singing choral classics this Saturday 30 November at Aylesbury Methodist Church.

They will be performing a selection of favourites including Cantique de Jean Racine (Faure), Hallelujah Chorus (Handel), Locus Iste (Bruckner), Blest Pair of Sirens (Parry) - and a new composition by their own music director, Nick Austin, written to celebrate their 60th anniversary last year.

The performance will start at 7:30pm.

The group were founded in 1958, and started out as carol-singers raising money for the Save The Children fund.

And the choir would like to invite audience members to join in the rendition of Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah. Those wishing to so should arrive at 7pm for a rehearsal.

Tickets are £15 or £5 for students and children.

Tickets available on the door or online

For more details visit www.aylesburyfestivalchoir.net