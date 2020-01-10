Aylesbury Flower Club hopes planting new roots will help it grow

The Aylesbury Flower Club is moving to a new venue at the Rivets Sports and Social Club after using its previous one since 1957.

The club hopes that the switch to a more comfortable venue may attract new members and herald a new beginning.

The Aylesbury Flower Club

Their meetings occur on the last Monday of each month (unless it’s a Bank Holiday, when it’s the week before).

The first meeting at the new venue will be the AGM on 27 January 27 and the the first demonstration of the year is on Monday 24 February at 7pm.

Visitors are welcome at any of the meetings at a cost of £6.

The ability to arrange flowers yourself isn’t necessary – you can just enjoy the results!

Most months a professional flower arranging demonstrator comes and produces five or six pieces which are raffled off at the end of the night.

In May they are planning a workshop for those who wish to learn.

Tea and coffee is available at each meeting.

If you are interested the committee would love to see you.

For more information contact Val Truby on 01296 489425 or email: valerie.truby@ntlworld.com