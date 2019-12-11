Aylesbury Library celebrates 100 years of women in the law

Aylesbury Library has proudly received a copy of a new book marking 100 years since the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act was passed allowing women to enter the same professions as men.

The book, 'First: 100 years of Women in Law' has been specially donated by local resident and experienced solicitor I. Stephanie Boyce, who was elected deputy Vice President of the Law Society of England and Wales earlier this year.

Councillor Brian Roberts, I. Stephanie Boyce, Francis Sheridan

It was brought together by The First Hundred Years, a history project supported by the Law Society, Bar Council and CILEx, charting the journey of women in law since 1919. Its authors are Lucinda Acland, Katie Broomfield, Dana Denis-Smith, founder of the project.

The book celebrates in particular how the 1919 Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act allowed women to enter the legal profession and become lawyers.

It charts the journey of women in the law and features Stephanie herself, who boasts a few ‘firsts’, including the fact that she will be the first ethnic minority to hold the post of President of the Law Society when she becomes president in 2021.

Stephanie chose to donate the book to her local library – Aylesbury – to inspire the next generation of women in the legal profession.

Visiting Aylesbury Library today to hand over the copy, she said:

“I want young local women to be inspired by this book and to see how things have changed for women in the legal profession over the last century. I began my legal career here in Aylesbury and it’s really important to me to make this donation to my local library.”

Buckinghamshire County Council Chairman Brian Roberts accepted the book on behalf of the library and also present was local Crown Court Judge Mr Francis Sheridan.

Councillor Roberts said:

“It’s been an honour to meet Stephanie. We are very grateful for her donation of this important book and for recognising the value of giving our fantastic library here in Aylesbury another valuable reading resource.

“I do hope it inspires lawyers of the future and I also want to remind everyone that we have great study facilities here at the library including lots of computer terminals and quiet study space – so whatever you are studying for, do come to the Library.”

To find out more about your local library's opening hours, and what's on, go to: www.buckscc.gov.uk/libraries