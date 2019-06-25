Aylesbury lights up for Midnight Walk in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice

Nightingale Hospice is one of

Sponsored by acar2go, Kings Farm Wendover and Taylor Wimpey, and with support from the Buckinghamshire Masons and the town council, the event went off with a bang with a moving performance from the Aylesbury Rock Choir.

Then, complete with fluorescent shirts, bunny ears and wide range of colourful costumes, the walkers set off on the route around the streets of Aylesbury.

The event has so far raised just over half of the £55,000 target with more coming every day.

Walker Simon Noon summed up the event saying: “This is our commitment as a family to help fund the hospice as best we can so other families can have the comfort and support that we had, in the most difficult circumstances.”

Lee Lloyd, head of fund-raising at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported or taken part in this year’s Midnight Walk and helped make it such an amazing and special night to be part of.

“We could really not have done without our volunteers who marshalled the route, served breakfast and registered people on Saturday.

“And we would not have been able to raise as much money for the hospice without our key sponsors and donations from companies like Greggs, Dayla, Tesco, The Works and many more, and without the kindness of Aylesbury College who let us use their building and grounds for free.”

You can donate to the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity online by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/midnightwalk

