Aylesbury neighbours scoop postcode lottery cash

Three people from Aylesbury have an extra reason to celebrate this New Year’s Eve after picking up £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Carr Close neighbours netted the windfall when HP19 9TP was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday 31st December 2019.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners, saying:

“What a fantastic way to start the New Year, I hope our winners go out and celebrate tonight!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received over £8.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Save the Children helps children to be safe and healthy and provides access to resources and education. It works to build a brighter future for children across the UK and around the world.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted, and early next year local charities will again have the opportunity to apply for funding.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk