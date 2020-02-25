Aylesbury panto favourite Andy Collins will return to play Buttons in Cinderella next Christmas

With his trademark humour, and of course his pots and pans, panto favourite Andy Collins will return by popular demand to play Buttons in Cinderella at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre over the festive season.

From Friday 4 December 2020 – Sunday 3 January 2021 and marking the end of the Waterside’s 10th Birthday year, Cinderella will see Andy nostalgically return to the role he first performed in the venue’s opening pantomime back in 2010 alongside the late Cilla Black.

Andy Collins

Andy’s lovable silliness and relentless energy onstage has fast become a staple part of Christmas for many families across Bucks and beyond.

No stranger to the limelight, Andy can often be found warming up the masses on hit TV shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and Celebrity Juice, and can also be heard on BBC 3 Counties’ Breakfast show every morning.

February 2020 saw him win The Frank Gillard Award for Best BBC Breakfast Show, an award named after the initiator of the BBC’s local radio network.

Andy is delighted to be back at his hometown venue for their milestone year. He said: “I am genuinely honoured to play the Waterside stage every Christmas, but this year feels particularly special with it being the 10th birthday.

“I say it every year, and I’ll say it again, the audiences we welcome in year in year out have become a vital part of the show. The energy they throw at us during every show is second to none and genuinely keeps me addicted to this crazy little thing called panto.

“It may only be February but for me the countdown to my favourite time of year is already on, and I can’t wait!”

Cinderella is the ultimate fairy tale with its rags to riches story complete with sparkling sets, stunning costumes, and plenty of songs, slapstick, and audience participation.

Join Cinders as she outwits her ugly sisters with the help of her best friend Buttons, and see if a glittering glass slipper can lead her to winning the heart of the dashing Prince Charming.

You shall go to the ball next Christmas!

Book your tickets today. Visit www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call 0844 8717607 (Calls cost up to 7p per min plus your phone company’s access charge).