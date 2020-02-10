Aylesbury pupils raise over £500 in one day for Australian bush fire charity

Ashfold School in Dorton, Aylesbury, recently held a fundraising day for those affected by the wild fires in Australia, raising £541.

On 24 January the students, aged 3-13 years old, and their teachers, came to school in traditional green and gold attire, and made a donation to the Australian Bush Fire Fund.

The charitable feat was inspired by three gap year students from Australia who are currently working at the school and who were able to communicate the true costs of the fires.

Head of Admissions and Marketing, Fiona Grainge explained:

"The day started with our Australian gap students leading an informative assembly about the plight of their home country. Their moving account of how the disaster is affecting their family and friends brought home to the children the reality of the disaster. The children wore green and gold clothing and raised a fantastic £541 for the relief fund."

The bushfires in Australia have been burning for over two months and have killed 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals.

More than 2,500 homes and 11.7 million hectares have also been destroyed.

It is hoped that heavy rain currently falling on the east coast of Australia will finally bring an end to the fires, although this has also brought with it evacuations and power cuts.