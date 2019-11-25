Aylesbury reggae star releases new single in time for Christmas

Aylesbury's very own gospel reggae star, Chris Da Ambassada, has released a brand new track with an inspirational message of hope for the festive season.

The catchy new song, RIP, which is certainly global in its outreach, is fittingly global in its construction too, with a Canadian producer and a video that was shot in Cyprus.

Containing the hook, “RIP to my pain, RIP to my shame, RIP to negativity, I don't want you no more,” Chris said of its inspiration:

“I was thinking to myself that there are so many people out there who are struggling right now, the are so many people going through so much pain, and I try to support a lot of people going through this hurt, and when I heard the beat I was thinking in my head why don't I put something out there that everyone can relate to - why don't we say RIP to our struggles today.”

Chris, who's real name is Chris Grant, was born and raised in Jamaica and moved to London in 2000.

Music has always utmost in his mind. He told The Bucks Herald:

Chris Da Ambassada

“Music is always what I saw myself doing. It's how I expressed my feelings, my thoughts, my emotions. Music is my platform.”

He continued:

"My earlier influences were my brother. Growing up seeing my brother doing music I always just wanted to be like him and then also Beenie Man. In the 90's I was listening to Beenie Man a lot and trying to practice his songs.”

He began performing in London in the earlier 2000's but it was a chance encounter in Aylesbury in 2005 while visiting the New Testament Church of God that changed everything. Chris explained:

“I got saved. A voice just said to me it's time to serve God and to give my whole life to God, to live for God, so I started to attend church and read the Bible. From this I got the inspiration to write songs to empower people, songs to encourage people and songs to bring forward a change. My slogan is Changez2DaWorld.”

Moving to Aylesbury soon after, Chris began to lay the foundations for a musical career that has since seen him playing to large audiences all over the UK as well internationally in places such as Barbados and Florida.

2018 was something of a breakthrough year for Chris. Releasing his album 'New Chapter' at a red carpet event at the Gateway in Aylesbury, he also received the reggae artist of the year award from Premier Gospel radio station and played the Live in the Park festival in the summer.

Chris is hoping to build on these successes with his inspirational new tune. And he told us that none of it would be possible without the support of his children and his wife, Chantelle. He said:

"My kids and my wife are a great tower of support for me. Even when I'm shooting the videos or whatever they're behind the camera carrying my bags and so on. They support me 100%. My wife is like the engine to this thing - and she sings as well.”

You keep up to date with Chris's latest music and live shows here: www.chrisdaambassada.com