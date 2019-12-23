Aylesbury's little boat trip is 'hidden gem'

The Little Trip Boat is based in the heart of Aylesbury, behind the Waterside Theatre and beside Waitrose and the Travelodge.

The Little Trip Boat is based in the heart of Aylesbury, behind the Waterside Theatre and beside Waitrose and the Travelodge.

The little boat trip

Owner Liz fell in love with narrowboat life about 15 years ago when she had her first holiday on one. Another holiday later, she was fortunate enough to be able to buy her own boat, and hasn’t looked back.

Described as a gem on your doorstep, the Aylesbury arm of the Grand Union Canal is picturesque and the towpath often has plenty of walkers along the way, depending on the weather.

It was opened in 1812, is six miles long, with sixteen locks and it would take a narrowboat about four and a half hours to cruise the length of it.

The Little Trip Boat is owned and run by Liz Stokes who also lives in Aylesbury. She first starting trading in April 2017. Her business has gone from strength to strength in the nearly three years it has been running.

A lock

Her Facebook page for the boat is very well supported and there are plenty of reviews to read about how people feel about their journey on this little boat.

The trips take approximately an hour and a half, travel through two locks and turns at Circus Field Basin, home of the Aylesbury Canal Society.

Passengers can learn how to operate a lock and they are also welcome to bring snacks and drinks to sustain them on the journey.

With a capacity of 12 passengers, the trips are popular for celebrations, from baby showers, a proposal, involvement in weddings, special birthdays and friend get togethers.

The team have also welcomed special needs groups of children and adults, it seems the quietness of the journey is key in the enjoyment of their experience.

Liz is involved in a partnership with 'Travelling Teas to You' who provide delicious cakes and sandwiches. Special diets are catered for and these have been very popular with passengers!