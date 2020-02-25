Aylesbury's WhizzFizzFest 2020 set to be 'bigger and better than ever'

Aylesbury’s annual family-friendly literary and arts festival, WhizzFizzFest, is returning to the town centre on Saturday 27 June 2020.

Taking place at the beautiful and historic St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) is delighted to be welcoming incredible authors and illustrators to join them at WhizzFizzFest 2020.

WhizzFizzFest 2019

Alongside a whole host of free activities, this year festival goers can enjoy non-stop comedy fun with author, broadcaster and former favourite BBC Blue Peter presenter, Konnie Huq, fun-filled action with Horrible Histories illustrator and author-illustrator of Lesser Spotted Animals, Martin Brown, and an opportunity to create new words with an interactive performance inspired by Roald Dahl’s Rotsome & Repulsant Words.

The Main Stage in Market Square will host returning favourites from the Runway Stage such as the much-loved fancy dress competition, the exciting Young Artists’ Showcase and lots more free entertainment and activities.

WhizzFizzFest will also be brimming with engaging and creative workshops as well as the ever-popular giant puppet parade through the town centre, made up of hundreds of local school children.

There will be arts and crafts from Festive Road, Queens Park Arts Centre and National Paralympic Heritage Trust in Kingsbury, a whole host of fun planned for Bucks County Museum and plenty of street entertainment such as face painting and a bubbleologist throughout the town.

Festival goers are invited to explore a world of imagination with interactive storytelling from the Anarchist’s Mobile Library and Story Museum’s Magical Pumpkin Tent, both offering the perfect opportunity to listen to stories or dress up as a favourite character.

And of course, no WhizzFizzFest would be complete without the amazing selection of local authors also at The Exchange.

Councillor Paul Irwin, AVDC Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure commented:

“WhizzFizzFest is always an exciting day for Aylesbury town centre, and with this year’s line up it looks like it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! It’s great that we’re able to welcome such wonderful names to the festival, and we can’t wait to reveal what other exciting, accessible and whizzfizzing fun there is in store for the day. Don’t miss out on your chance to get tickets!”

With many ticketed and free events to attend, the family-friendly festival will be another spectacular celebration of children’s art and literature. Tickets will be on sale from 12pm on Thursday 5 March, to celebrate World Book Day.

For more information on each event, and to buy tickets, visit: www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk