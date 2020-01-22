Aylesbury Vale District Council makes funding available for VE Day 75

To recognise the landmark 75th anniversary year of the end of the Second World War, Aylesbury, Chiltern and South Bucks and Wycombe District Councils are launching various small grant schemes for town and parish councils and constituted community groups, to support activities taking place to mark the occasion.

Foreground, VE Day logo. Background, Omaha Beach

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) dawns on 8 May 2020. It will be 75 years since the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany - eight days after Adolf Hitler committed suicide on 30 April 1945 in his bunker in Berlin.

The special day will be an opportunity to remember and reflect on the sacrifices that were made during the conflict, and show our gratitude to those who gave so much, so that we could live in peace.

In Aylesbury, applicants can apply for funding of up to £150 per project for local events to mark VE Day. These could be local events such as street parties, memorial services or musical performances. The events must take place on Friday 8 May, Saturday 9 May or Sunday 10 May 2020 for VE Day in order to be eligible for funding.

Councillor Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member and Armed Forces Champion said:

“Aylesbury Vale District Council is pleased to be able to offer small grants to help support communities to mark this significant anniversary. I hope that local events will both celebrate Victory in Europe and also honour all those that fought so bravely in the conflict, many of whom lost their lives fighting for their country and the freedoms we enjoy today.”

To apply for a grant, an organisation should complete a short form on www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/VEgrant no later than Friday 28 February 2020. The form will ask for several pieces of information, including the project outline, total cost of project, and the amount of funding required.

Decisions as to which applications will receive funding will be made during the week commencing 2 March 2020.

For further information, please contact the Grants Officer, Jan Roffe at: jroffe@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk