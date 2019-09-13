Aylesbury Vale District Council offices to be central point for the new Buckinghamshire Council

The Gateway offices, currently the home of Aylesbury Vale District Council, will be the central point for the new Buckinghamshire Council on an interim basis it has been revealed.

A webcast of the meeting of the Buckinghamshire Council shadow executive last month features the presenting officer saying: 'We are looking for a single location where the senior team can work together as part of a two phase accommodation strategy.

'The first phase includes the implementation of a small unitary headquarters at the Gateway on an interim basis.'

Cllr Martin Tett, leader of the shadow executive said: “At our meeting on August 20 the shadow executive considered how best to use the five current councils existing buildings.

"We agreed to set up the new council’s interim headquarters in mostly vacant office space at the Gateway, AVDC’s offices in Aylesbury.

"While many staff will continue to be based at the current Bucks County Council offices in the town centre, the new council’s corporate management team will be based at the Gateway.

"This location will also provide a central point for support for all 147 elected members of the new council from May.

"This is the first phase in a longer term strategy to decide how the buildings will be used after the new Buckinghamshire Council goes live in April 2020.”