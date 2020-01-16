Aylesbury Vale road closed due to flooding

Thames Valley Police has closed the road at Shabbington due to multiple vehicles becoming stranded due to flood water.

The closure is extended to people in 4x4s as a precaution and to discourage other road users and escalating the problem.

Picture of flooding in Shabbington

At flood alert is now in place. It reads:

"Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels remain high and are rising slowly on the River Thame. Therefore, flooding of low lying roads, footpaths and land is expected to continue particularly in the Aylesbury Vale, Standhampton, Thame Bridge and Dorchester areas. Further heavy showers are forecast today (16/01/20) but more settled weather is expected from this weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and refer to the 'River and Sea levels in England' webpage for current river levels. This message will be updated this evening, (16/01/20), or as the situation changes"