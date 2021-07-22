Aylesbury Vale wildlife competition winners revealed

The winners of the Aylesbury Vale wildlife competition have been revealed, judges rewarded the organisations and individuals with the best green spaces.

The judging panel rewarded entrants that created wildlife-friendly environments, assessing: elements of water, shelter and food.

Ashley Waite, chairman of Haddenham and Waddesdon Community Board said that “the competition showed just how enthusiastic and committed the residents, parishes and community groups in our area are towards the environment”.

Kate Sheard, Community Wildlife manager from BBOWT also commended the entrants saying that “it had been a difficult task to pick the overall winners as the standard of entries was very high and that people clearly felt very passionate about encouraging wildlife into their gardens. We particularly liked the way in which family and/or volunteers contributed to the projects."

A Bucks Council spokesperson revealed the winners and reasons they won:

-Estone Grange Community Group from Wendover – who scored the highest overall rating against the competition criteria and had some wonderful features including a mini copse and new hedges. Residents created an oasis for nature on this new housing development for all ages to enjoy and learn about nature. They will receive a training session from BBOWT.

-Weston Turville Parish Council – who involved the local Explorer Scouts to help establish a patchwork of wildlife habitats around the village with seating areas and informative signage for local residents. They will receive a £200 voucher to spend at Lindengate.

Estone Grange Community Group

-Richard Lloyd from Aylesbury – who utilised his garden for the benefit of wildlife and also involved his daughter in the project, who’s enthusiasm for wildlife was evident. (You can watch their YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/qZ8JNqjJFIQ) They will receive BBOWT Wildlife Watcher’s kit.

All winners and runners up will each receive a Lindengate bee box, plaque and award certificate.

Runner up prizes went to:

Anna-Marie Bailes, Yasmin Cunningham, Gudrun Schneider, Paddy Ford, David Pridmore, Linda Pegg and Katy Todd and to organisations: Werner Terrace Residents, Waddesdon Brownies, Townsend Community Orchard and Weston Turville Allotment Association.

Estone Grange Community Group

Community Boards in the north of Buckinghamshire launched the Wild Aylesbury Vale wildlife competition in partnership with Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) and Lindengate Social and Horticultural Therapy Charity.

More information on Community Board Environmental Action Groups is available on the Council's website here.

Weston Turville Parish Council