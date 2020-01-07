Aylesbury woman drinks champagne with the mayor on her 100th birthday

A resident at Bartlett's residential care home in Stone, Aylesbury, celebrated their 100th birthday in style at the weekend.

Mrs Aileen Barrett was born on 4 January 1920, before the invention of television and penicillin, not to mention many other things that today we cannot imagine living without.

Aileen Barrett with mayor Mike Smith

She was joined for the special occasion on Saturday by the mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Mike Smith, as well as her friends and family.

Needless to say, along with the flowers and presents, champagne was flowing!

Aileen also received a special Royal birthday card from the Queen and a telegram from the Work and Pensions Office.

Happy birthday Aileen from the Bucks Herald!