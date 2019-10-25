Aylesbury women want to send Venezuelan children toys for Christmas

Two Venezuelan women living in Aylesbury are trying to raise funds to help children through the deepening humanitarian crisis in their country of birth.

Iliana Glaister has lived in the UK for 27 years and her friend Deyali Araujo has lived here for 12 years.

There will be salsa!

They have spent the last three years raising money via raffles, car boot sales and coffee mornings, trying to ensure children in the South American country have at least two meals a day, and have basic items like clothes and shoes for school.

As things escalate by the day, and with Christmas fast approaching, the charitable pair now want try something bigger. On Saturday, 9 November they are organising a 'Latino Party' which will take place at Bierton Sports Centre.

Iliana said:

“At the moment children have stopped going to school because they don't have shoes or clothes. As inflation is so high, to send money is ridiculous because everything is so expensive there, so we want to send clothes and toys in time for Christmas. The party in November is to raise the money for that.”

There's a free 'Perro Caliente' with every ticket

The event will be DJ'd by popular Oxford-based DJ Christian Marshall and is sure to include salsa demonstrations aplenty.

Tickets purchased in advance will cost £10 and include a Venezuelan hot dog. There will be a licenced bar and the dress code is 'daring'!

Iliana and Deyali have set themselves a fundraising target of £1,600 for the evening.

Such is the economic situation in Venezuela, with inflation expected to rise to a staggering 10,000,000 percent this year, sending money is almost pointless. As a consequence, it is necessary to buy items such as clothes and shoes in the UK and have them flown across the Atlantic, further adding to the costs and efforts required for their operation.

Venezuela, despite holding the world's largest supply of crude oil, has a refugee crisis on a par with Syria's, has 90% of the population living below the poverty line and has one the world's highest murder rates.

To find out more about the Latino Party event please write to: latinoparty8@gmail.com

You can also donate via the Just Giving page.