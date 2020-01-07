Aylesbury youth charity raises money with 10km walk

Charity Youth Concern held their Winter Walk on Sunday to raise funds for disadvantaged young people in Aylesbury Vale and also to help those taking part burn off the Christmas cheer.

The 10 km walk started in Wendover and wound through the beautiful Chiltern hills, past Chequers Estate and onto the 360° scenic view at Coombe Hill before returning back for a well-deserved bacon roll and a warm glass of mulled wine.

Youth Concern's Winter Walk in The Chilterns

Formed in 1979, Youth Concern provides holistic support services for vulnerable young people aged 13-25 years old. Just in the past year they have supported 83 young people through Nightstop, an emergency host accommodation scheme for young people facing a homelessness crisis.

To contact them call 01296 431183 or email: admin@youthconcern.org.uk