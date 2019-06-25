Bake scones in aid of Stowe as part of National Cream Tea Day

As part of National Cream Tea Day, the National Trust at Stowe is inviting keen bakers to host their own Great Scone Bake event.

Keen bakers are being encouraged to host their own events and invite friends and family to raise funds which can then go towards helping the team at Stowe House.

Stowe House

Fundraising packs can be collected from the New Inn visitor centre or requested online at nationaltrust.org.uk/stowe/news/the-great-scone-bake where there will also be recipes and a list of hints and tips to help get people started.

To coincide with National Cream Tea Day, which takes place on Friday June 28, Stowe are also offering prosecco cream teas for £11 per person.

An extra proportion of each sale of a prosecco cream tea goes towards the maintenance of Stowe House.

Other activities as part of National Cream Tea Day include general manager Jane Jones and head gardener Barry Smith baking scones together in the cafe between 11am and 12noon.

Fundraising manager for the National Trust at Stowe Alaina Cornish said: "The extra support you can give locally is vital to our work.

"We kindly ask that all donations you raise are sent or brought to the New Inn visitor centre.

"This means we can continue our work in looking after this special place whilst being able to undertake projects that provide access for all - from engaging with our local schools to care groups in our farmhouse garden to offering free access with our community group pass."

In the run-up to National Cream Tea Day on Friday, visitors to the Stowe House cafe have the chance to cast their vote on an issue that often proves contentious - do you put the jam or the cream on the scone first?