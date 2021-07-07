Be in with a chance to win a hamper in Buckingham's Shop Local raffle

Buckingham shoppers have the chance to win a selection of fantastic local products supplied by Buckingham-based businesses, while supporting local shops.

Throughout July, Buckingham Town Council is hosting a raffle designed to help local businesses.

Twenty-six local shops have been selected at random to have a poster displayed.

To enter the raffle simply visit and support one of the shops involved, scan the QR code and enter the unique letter that's on the poster.

This will enter you into the raffle to win one of two hampers full of prizes, all sourced from shops in Buckingham.

Both hampers are on display in the Tourist Information Centre in The Old Gaol.

If you are unable to scan the QR code but would like to enter, visit the Tourist Information Centre, who will be happy to help. All you will need is the name of the shop you visited, the letter on their poster and your contact details.

