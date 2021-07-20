Beauty of nature inspired Buckingham girl's winning artwork

A newly awakened love of nature has helped a Buckingham teenager to win first place in a school project

Students at The Buckingham School have entered the Young Geographer of the Year, a national competition run by the Royal Geographical Society.

The theme for 2021 was Remapping Our Lives, with students asked to create an annotated map that revealed how their lives had been shaped by the Covid pandemic.

Victoria with her winning poster and headteacher Andy McGinnes

The idea was to show the 'local human and physical features' the students and their families used during the pandemic, why some places were more important to young people and the places they couldn't visit and why.

Students were asked to describe how the pandemic had led them to experience new places in their local area and how the pandemic had changed their geographical understanding of the area.

The overall winner within the school was 13-year-old Victoria Jankovskaja, from Buckingham.

Victoria said: "Making this poster made me realise how many new beautiful things I saw, and all the new things which I never took notice of but now really appreciate, like the environment or the beauty of nature."

Victoria's winning map

Geography curriculum leader Jackie Wilkinson said: "The work gave students an opportunity to reflect positively on what has been a very challenging period, and we had many fantastic entries across KS3 and KS4.

"Victoria’s work was outstanding as she had taken time to understand the geographical features of the location near to her home. As the brief suggested, Victoria interpreted her findings in creative ways, such as her individual painting of the houses."