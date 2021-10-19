The church bells are ringing again in Little Horwood, following a major restoration project.

Bells have been rung at St Nicholas Church since 1552, but the five bells of the Grade II-listed village church became unringable over five years ago.

An expert report found that the bell frame was badly decayed, and the Diocesan Advisory Committee said the bells need to be taken away to the foundry and rehung on a new frame.

St Nicholas Church, Little Horwood

One bell needed to be replaced and this was seen as a chance to augment the ring to a more usual six bells.

Since then, a dedicated group of volunteers have been fundraising and organising the restoration of the bells, with additional help from the bellringing community.

The Covid pandemic caused delays to the project, but the bells finally returned to Little Horwood at the end of August and were installed in early September.

Two new bells, generously donated by two village families, have been cast and all the original bells - some of which date back to 1672 - have been refurbished and retuned by Whites of Appleton.

The restoration team with the restored bells

The new bells and frame are now installed and ringing again for church services.

An Open Tower event in September included a blessing of the bells by Rev Simon Faulks.

Now the project team are looking for people of all ages who might be interested in becoming bell ringers.

Anyone thinking about learning to ring or returning to ringing is invited to attend the next Open Tower event on Saturday, November 13, from 2pm to 4pm.

The restored bells in situ

There are regular practice nights with special sessions for beginners.

Members of the restoration team have also been visiting local schools to talk to them about the project and bell ringing, with a chance for children to have a go on a mini ring - a scaled-down version of a bell tower.