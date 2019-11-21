Berryfields charity shop has Christmas all wrapped up

Rennie Grove Hospice Care's newly opened shop in Berryfields is boasting a range of caring gifts new in store for Christmas.

The gifts include an hour of care from one of Rennie Grove’s specially trained health care assistants, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, bereavement therapy for a child and more. These gifts are available from Rennie Grove’s website too.

Rennie Grove Christmas toys

The store also stocks many other pre-loved and new items, so if you’re seeking an extra special gift for friends, family or your Secret Santa recipient but have run out of ideas and inspiration, then local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care maybe able to help.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity providing specialist care and support for people with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire. Rennie Grove cares for a number of children in Aylesbury.

The charity relies on the generosity of local supporters to raise the £20,000 it needs each day to fund its services.

As well as in-store and online Rennie Grove has ever changing plethora of fascinating and unusual objects that you can bid on at its Ebay store.

Deborah Gould, Director of Retail and Trading at Rennie Grove said:

“We are so proud of our new shop in Berryfields. It’s an Aladdin’s caves full of items including clothing, footwear and accessories alongside practical and decorative household items as well as toys, games and books.

“Our shop team is creating a different festive window every week in the run up to Christmas and is also offering the opportunity to win a gift hamper every Saturday from 30 November to 21 December. There is also a children’s Christmas card competition from 1 December to 14 December – please ask in store for more information.”

Berryfields is looking for more volunteers to help out so if you have some time to spare – no matter how much or how little – then get in touch.

For more information on Rennie Grove, their online shop or Ebay auction visit: www.renniegrove.org

To enquire volunteering email: volunteer@renniegrove.org.