Beware overnight road closure affecting Buckingham drivers for 10 days from Monday (September 20)

A road in Maids Moreton will be closed overnight

The A413 Duck Lake, Maids Moreton, from Avenue Road to Main Street will be closed overnight (7pm-6am) from Monday, 20th September, to Wednesday, 29th September for surfacing works

Other roadworks planned by Bucks Council from Monday include:

A4129 Thame Road, Kingsey – County Boundary to Dove Farm (Monday 20th September to Wednesday 22nd September)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

A4010 Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Haw Lane to The Residence (Thursday 23rd September to Monday 4th October)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

Weedon Lane, Amersham – Whole junction with Copperkins Lane (Wednesday 22nd September to Friday 24th September)

Rejuvo Surfacing work using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 4pm.

Hillside Road, Marlow – Junction with Woodland Way (Thursday 23rd September to Monday 27th September)

Rejuvo Surfacing work using localised traffic management in operation between 7am and 4pm.

London End, Beaconsfield – length of footway (Monday 20th September to Friday 24th September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management and 2 way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Fox Road, Holmer Green – Harries Way to Browns Road (Monday 20th September to Friday 24th September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management in operation between 8am and 7pm.

Amersham Hill, High Wycombe – Castle Street to Lucas Road Junction (Tuesday 21st September to Thursday 23rd September)

Preliminary investigation works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A41 Bicester Road – Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20th September 2021 to June 2022)

Junction Improvement works and signalisation upgrade – Traffic Management for the initial phase 1 will be coned off working areas still allowing for 2 way traffic flow.

Construction Works – Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction

From Monday 20th September, construction will start at the Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction and will involve lane closures on the approach to the junction, with all approaches to the junction being a single lane. There will also be footway closures, with appropriate diversion routes.

Initial works will be to remove the existing Jackson Road/Dickens Way/A41 roundabout and islands. This will be followed by utility diversion works.

Although the existing roundabout will be removed, a temporary roundabout will remain in place and the junction will operate as normal.