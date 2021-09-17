Beware overnight road closure affecting Buckingham drivers for 10 days from Monday (September 20)
Complete list of Bucks Council roadworks for the week ahead
The A413 Duck Lake, Maids Moreton, from Avenue Road to Main Street will be closed overnight (7pm-6am) from Monday, 20th September, to Wednesday, 29th September for surfacing works
Other roadworks planned by Bucks Council from Monday include:
A4129 Thame Road, Kingsey – County Boundary to Dove Farm (Monday 20th September to Wednesday 22nd September)
Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.
A4010 Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Haw Lane to The Residence (Thursday 23rd September to Monday 4th October)
Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.
Weedon Lane, Amersham – Whole junction with Copperkins Lane (Wednesday 22nd September to Friday 24th September)
Rejuvo Surfacing work using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 4pm.
Hillside Road, Marlow – Junction with Woodland Way (Thursday 23rd September to Monday 27th September)
Rejuvo Surfacing work using localised traffic management in operation between 7am and 4pm.
London End, Beaconsfield – length of footway (Monday 20th September to Friday 24th September)
Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management and 2 way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.
Fox Road, Holmer Green – Harries Way to Browns Road (Monday 20th September to Friday 24th September)
Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management in operation between 8am and 7pm.
Amersham Hill, High Wycombe – Castle Street to Lucas Road Junction (Tuesday 21st September to Thursday 23rd September)
Preliminary investigation works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.
A41 Bicester Road – Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20th September 2021 to June 2022)
Junction Improvement works and signalisation upgrade – Traffic Management for the initial phase 1 will be coned off working areas still allowing for 2 way traffic flow.
Construction Works – Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction
From Monday 20th September, construction will start at the Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction and will involve lane closures on the approach to the junction, with all approaches to the junction being a single lane. There will also be footway closures, with appropriate diversion routes.
Initial works will be to remove the existing Jackson Road/Dickens Way/A41 roundabout and islands. This will be followed by utility diversion works.
Although the existing roundabout will be removed, a temporary roundabout will remain in place and the junction will operate as normal.
This stage of construction is programmed to take between six and seven weeks.