A Bicester care home worker has ‘braved the shave’, to help provide wigs for children with cancer.

After growing her long hair for over five years, Launton Grange lifestyle manager Danielle Garnon has donated 2ft of hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides free wigs to children who have lost their hair during cancer treatment.

Danielle enlisted the help of residents at the home on Skimmingdish Lane to perform the haircut.

Danielle with the 2ft-long plaits

First her hair needed to be parted into precise sections and tied in bunches, ready to be sent in the post.

Once the hair was cut, residents proceeded to shave Danielle’s remaining hair with clippers.

Ahead of the shave, which was live-streamed on Facebook, Danielle raised £300 for the charity, thanks to generous donations from colleagues, residents’ families and friends, local businesses and members of the community.

Speaking after the shave, Danielle said: "I am over the moon with my donation.

Danielle before her haircut

"It feels incredibly rewarding to know that the hair is going to make a wig for a child somewhere that really needs it.

"After discovering that each wig takes approximately £550 to make, I am pleased to also have been able to successfully raise some money for the charity too - thank you to everybody who made a donation.

"Every time I see myself in the mirror and see my short hair, I am reminded of how much my donation will have made someone’s day."

Home manager Sharon Wassing said: "Danielle is absolutely fantastic, and is always thinking of others.

Once the plaits are off, residents help shave off Danielle's remaining hair

"I think this was a lovely gesture from her.