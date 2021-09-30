Bidding is under way for Buckingham' s Otters, after the first otter sculpture went up for for auction last Friday.

The Buckingham Otter Auction follows on from the Buckingham Otter Trail, organised by Buckingham Town Council this summer.

The temporary art installation featured 10 3ft-tall otter sculptures which were each sponsored by different local businesses and groups.

Jimmy Fisher with Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers

The otters were decorated by professional artists, schoolchildren and community groups, before being installed at locations across the town for the Buckingham Otter Trail.

Following the removal of the trail at the end of the summer, Buckingham Town Council is now auctioning off the otters one by one, to raise funds for a similar sculpture trail event next summer and for the mayor’s charities - Project Street Life and Community Care North Bucks.

First under the hammer is otter no 1, Jimmy Fisher, painted by artist Kate Lowe working with Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers (YC2).

YC2 are one of many local groups supported by Community Care North Bucks, one of this year's Mayor's Charities - your winning bid to buy this otter will directly contribute to helping fund YC2s future activities.

Jimmy Fisher