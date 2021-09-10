Big drop in visits to A&E departments in Buckinghamshire

Fewer patients visited A&E at Buckinghamshire Healthcare last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 11,527 patients visited A&E at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in August. That was a drop of 9% on the 12,619 visits recorded during July, but 11% more than the 10,408 patients seen in August 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in August 2019, there were 13,434 visits to A&E at Buckinghamshire Healthcare.

A&E visits are down since July

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 22% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 10% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems. Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month. That was a decrease of 6% compared to July, but 19% more than the 1.7 million seen during August 2020.

At Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in August 74% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%.

But 582 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit.