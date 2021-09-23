The Renew169 Wellbeing Café, at 169 Watling Street, was founded in 2018 by Churches Together in Towcester, to serve as a safe community space for local residents where “it is okay not to be okay”.

Renew 169 is one of several wellbeing cafes being set up by churches around the country. The idea is to offer simple, quiet shared space where where people with emotional or mental health difficulties are welcomed, with the aim of reducing loneliness and isolation. Visitors have the opportunity to take part in hobbies and activities and enjoy the café space and the attached quiet room or prayer space. Everyone is welcome, whether they have a faith or not, and there is no obligation to join in with the prayer activities.