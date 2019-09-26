Bike, football and shopping trolley among items found during latest clear-up of Buckingham river

An array of items were cleared from a stretch of the River Ouse during Buckingham's latest river rinse on Sunday September 23.

The clean-up was organised by Buckingham Town Council and involved members of Stowe Sub-Aqua Club, town councillors, council staff and members of the public.

The participants in the latest Buckingham river rinse

The operation started at Cornwalls Meadow car park and headed upstream to the Chandos Road car park.

Among the items found were a bike, a football, a chair and a shopping trolley.

The next river rinse takes place on Sunday October 6 and covers the stretch from Tanlaw Mill to Fishers Field.

Anyone who would like to join the clean-up should meet at Chandos Park bridge at 10.15am.

The river rinse continues

