Brackley Scarecrow Festival: Don't miss the fun this weekend (June 26-27)

Scarecrow fun

Fans of Wurzel Gummidge will be in their element this weekend with the launch of the first ever Brackley Scarecrow Festival.

The fun kicks off at 10am on Saturday with open air shopping at Bracken Lea primary school featuring guests the Brackley Morris Men and Brackley Wind Ensemble.

There will be tea, coffee, cake and a tombola at St Peter’s from 11am to 3pm and homemade cakes, preserves, notelets and cards at Brackley Methodist Church at the same time.

On Sunday a range of Brackley fundraisers will have stalls at the town leisure centre from 10am to 2pm.