Brand new electric car could be yours for £1
Volkswagen ID.3 up for grabs in community raffle
Fancy a chance of winning a brand new all electric car for a pound?
A Volkswagen ID.3 loaded with sustainable cutting edge technology, a Pod Point home charger and a year’s free energy from Octopus Energy is up for grabs in this year’s Charity Car Raffle:Recharged.
Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s long standing £1 community car raffle is giving away even more prizes than previous years,
Philanthropy manager Emily Purchase said: “We’re proud to be able to support our local community groups and charities and provide them with this extra opportunity to raise additional funds at such a vital time. We hope this will be our most successful car raffle yet, and we’re so thankful for the support we have already received.”
Buy a ticket in-person or enter online today at: https://miltonkeynes.thecharityraffle.co.uk/