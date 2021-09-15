Brand new kitchen for Buckingham primary school 'will make a huge difference'

A Buckingham primary school has had its kitchen transformed, thanks to a donation from a local housebuilder.

Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is building the St Rumbold’s Fields development on Tingewick Road, has funded the renovation of George Grenville Academy’s kitchen, after the school appealed for donations.

Thanks to the donation, the old kitchen has been completely transformed, allowing for cooking lessons to take place across all year groups.

Pupils in the new kitchen with headteacher Emma Killick, right, deputy head Caroline Ryan, centre and Karly Williams of Barratt David Wilson North Thames

The renovations started in April and were completed this month. The work involved designing and fitting a brand new kitchen and appliances, redecorating internally, installing new flooring as well as the installation of new plumbing pipes and electrical points.

Headteacher Emma Killick said: “We are so grateful to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for its generosity. The team really went above and beyond to complete our kitchen renovations.

"The kitchen is essential to teaching a well-rounded design and technology curriculum so this new lease of life and more efficient design will really make a huge difference to the staff and pupils. We can even run after-school cooking clubs.”

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “After hearing that the school was looking to renovate its kitchen, we were more than happy to fund the project. We have a strong relationship with the school and are proud to continue to work together and support the communities in which we build.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is currently building its St Rumbold’s Fields development less than a mile from George Grenville Academy, where a collection of one, three and four bedroom homes are available.