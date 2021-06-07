Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers' ribbon display makes caring visible

A group of young carers from Buckingham and Winslow tied ribbon bows on the Buckingham Cattle Pens to mark National Carers Week.

The theme for this year’s National Carers Week, sponsored by Carers UK, is 'Let’s Make Caring Visible and Valued in 2021'.

Thirteen youngsters, aged seven to 17, who are all members of Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2) met at the Cattle Pens yesterday (Sunday, June 6) to decorate the railings with hundreds of ribbons in the YC2 colours of red and yellow.

Young carers tie their ribbons at the Buckingham Cattle Pens

YC2 currently supports 65 young carers, with more waiting for a place in the group, which is entirely run by volunteers.

They also tied on 45 blue ribbons for all the adult carers in our town and area who are supported by North Bucks Carers.

Ribbons were donated by Howes the Florist and Buckingham Town Council gave permission to display the YC2 banners and bows.

After the display was finished, they were treated to pizzas, thanks to a generous discount from Prego restaurant.

YC2 president Margo Jackson said: "The young carers tied on each bow as a recognition for those young and adult carers in our area who are supported by Community Care North Bucks and YC2 and for the many more who go unrecognised and unidentified.

"Well done to all of them for a beautiful display.