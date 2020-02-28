Buckingham author aims to reach one billion people

A Buckingham woman has worked on a new book which aims to touch the lives of one billion people around the world.

Kathryn Charlton has contributed to the book entitled The Pay It Forward Series: Notes to My Younger Self - Vol 3.

She has joined forces with 17 other women as part of a growing global movement called Women of Contribution.

One in four will experience a mental health problem and telling their story is designed to be therapeutic.

The book shares pivotal moments from the 18 women as they write back to their younger selves sharing an experience that changed their lives, and passing on hope, wisdom, knowledge and inspiration as a reminder that even the darkest moments can be seen as a guiding light.

The authors are encouraging people to read the book, and then follow the pay it forward principle. Once the book has been read then that person pays it forward to a another such as family, friends or even a stranger.

Kathryn hopes women will feel inspired and find a ray of hope, not only through paying the book forward but by supporting their chosen charity Morijana, an ethical fashion business, based in Phnom Penh.

She said: “I am so excited to be a part of this amazing book and what it represents. We hope by sharing our stories, others will be inspired to step forward too, so together we can be the leaders of change and support each other with compassion and collaboration.”

The book is available on Kindle now and a paperback version will be launched on Friday, March 13.