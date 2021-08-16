Young swimmers from Maxwell Swim Club broke seven club records at their first competitive event since lockdown.

After not being able to swim competitively for 15 months due to Covid restrictions, the club, based in Aylesbury and Buckingham, returned to competition in July.

Normally, swimmers would have been competing at national events in July or in end-of-season galas.

But with the swimming calendar having been completely disrupted by Covid this year, instead of the usual fixtures the swimming regions held a Festival of Swimming to reintroduce the swimmers to competition.

Split into four sessions and held between the 50m pools at Wycombe and Crawley, the South East Region hosted nearly 700 swimmers over two weekends.

Maxwell was represented by 18 of its strongest swimmers between the ages of 13 and 18.

And despite the squad having very little time to prepare for the competition, the results they delivered were amazing.

From 54 swims, the squad secured eight first places, six second places and two third places. The swimmers also set 30 personal bests and broke seven club records.

Coach Noel Horton said he was blown away by the team performance.

He said: “These guys have had to cope with an extended time out of the pool, yet they have delivered on all fronts.”

The team now break for the summer but will return to a full competition calendar in September, when the swimmers will begin preparation for the county championship.