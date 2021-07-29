Buckingham bounces back with a week of Fringe Fun

With Covid restrictions lifted, Buckingham Town Council were excited that this year’s Fringe Week was able to go ahead.

With tunes mainly from England and Scotland but also from Ireland and the USA, the Oxford Fiddle Group got the week get off to a good start on Tuesday, July 20, with a performance at the Radcliffe Centre.

On Thursday, July 22, the UK Astronomy Group, based in Milton Keynes, gave an online Zoom presentation.

Music Not in the Market, at Buckingham Rugby Club

Friday, July 23, saw not only the launch of the Otter Trail but the opportunity for buskers to perform outside the Old Gaol, including Scott ‘Drifter’, local group Noah’s Cape and Buffer Zone ending the day with an assortment of folk, Irish, blues, skiffle and rock 'n' roll.

On Saturday, July 24, deputy mayor Cllr Warren Whyte opened Music Not in The Market. After the annual Music in The Market event was unable to go ahead as usual in May this year, it was decided to move it to the Buckingham Rugby Club and make it part of the Fringe Week. Organised by the Buckingham Acoustic Club and sponsored by Buckingham Town Council the event attracted families who enjoyed music, street food, children’s entertainment and traders’ stalls.

Sunday, July 25, saw the Family Fun Day at Lace Hill, which included a DJ, traditional games and activities. After a drizzly start, the weather brightened up and families enjoyed an afternoon of fun. Town councillor Jon Harvey also led a small group on a Wellbeing Walk around Buckingham.

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Councillor Robin Stuchbury, said: “It was a tremendous week of activities, thanks to the decisions of the Events Committee and the brilliant team of staff on Buckingham Town Council co-ordinating the decisions and working closely with partner organisations to facilitate a week of Inclusive events for all.

Deputy town mayor Warren Whyte opens Music Not in the Market

"The town council’s decision to reopen Buckingham to live music and entertainment brought our community together.

"Thanks to all the individuals, clubs and organisations who helped to make these events and activities possible.”

Safari Boots perform at Music Not in the Market

Buffer Zone busk outside the Council Chamber