Buckingham boy's prize-winning robot launches at Currys PC World

A nine-year-old Buckingham boy will see the prize-winning robot he designed launch in Currys PC World on Saturday, July 10.

Finlay Oakes' winning tech-robot design, LowKey, inspired by his ‘low-key’ approach to household tasks, will arrive at the Milton Keynes shop as part of a national store rollout to celebrate the range of tech goods available from the retailer.

Lowkey will appear on printed pop-up stands and be incorporated in games for the launch event.

Nine-year-old Finlay Oakes with his prize-winning creation

Customers can join in two days of in-store celebrations and take part in a ‘Where’s Lowkey?’ competition, open to all ages, to spot the tech-robot in a specially created visual game. Free giveaway gifts are available for customers visiting the event, and five £100 Currys PC World gift cards are up for grabs for those with an eagle eye who spot Lowkey amongst a crowded image.

Finlay's Lowkey invention was chosen out of 870 creative entries as part of the electrical retailer's Do the Robot competition in March. Inspired to keep children aged 13 and under occupied whilst schools were closed in lockdown, the competition saw design submissions in various styles and formats, including pencil and paper, cardboard boxes, toilet rolls and computer graphically designed tech-robots.

Lowkey features a fridge freezer body that can supply limitless amounts of ice cream, a sound bar mouth to play everyone’s favourite music and iPad eyes to keep the family amused. The tech body also includes an Amazon Alexa brain, two Nintendo Switches for feet, one arm is a whisk and the other is a gaming controller. Lowkey’s detachable cape can turn into a film projector screen, and at the end of the day, Lowkey’s body can transform into a gaming chair.

Twyford CofE School pupil Finlay said: “I’m so excited to see Lowkey come to life and visit him.

Finlay's creation, Lowkey

"When I found out I had won the Currys PC World competition, I was in shock and so happy.

"I had so much fun designing my tech-robot when I wasn’t at school and now I can’t wait to go to my local store and be the first to see Lowkey.”

Dean Kramer, Currys PC World's director of consumer electronics, said: “It’s fantastic to see the winning ‘Do the Robot’ design come to life and launch Lowkey in our Milton Keynes store, closest to our winner’s home.

"Lowkey highlights the amazing range of kids tech we have available and we are happy to welcome him to the Currys PC World family.

"We didn’t want the fun competition to stop, which is why we have created the exclusive two-day in-store event, especially for Buckinghamshire locals to try and get their hands on some more tech and prizes.”