Buckingham Bridge Club launching courses for beginners in bid to attract new members

Buckingham Bridge Club is running courses for beginners in September as part of a drive to attract new members.

The club, which is now in its 14th year, meets weekly on Monday evenings at The Centre in Verney Close.

It is looking to grow the game locally and attract new players and so is starting a beginners course in September.

Buckingham Bridge Club chairman Mick Ellis said: “We would like to see more people engaged in the game and we are aware that there are many people who don’t play bridge but would like to learn.

“That is why we are planning to deliver an evening course for absolute beginners starting on Tuesday September 10.

“The course is approved by the English Bridge Union and will be presented by accredited trainers.”

Bridge is described as ‘the ultimate trick-taking card game’ and the ruling body the World Bridge Federation is recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Mick added: “Bridge is a game for all ages and it is quite simply exquisite.

“It is both challenging and rewarding.

“The more you play it, whether competitively or socially, the better you get and the more enjoyable it becomes.”

To find out more visit www.bridgewebs.com/buckingham or call 01280 812592.