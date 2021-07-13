Buckingham car dealer scoops award for community work

A family-run Buckingham car dealership has picked up a major industry accolade due to its positive impact on the local community.

Buckingham Ford has been recognised in the national “Extra Mile” awards by MotoNovo Finance.

The team, who were up against 2,000 other dealerships across the UK, won in the community impact category for their wide range of efforts and initiatives to support local sports teams and societies.

Ian Redding is pictured with Stacey Drew-Bell, regional account manager for Motonovo Finance

But the main praise was reserved for their work in the first lockdown, when they asked for nominations for someone in need of some help regarding their vehicle, who perhaps due to the financial challenges covid-19 presented couldn't afford to get their car repaired.

As a result Buckingham Ford gave away free servicing to a person from the local community to help get him back on the road and able to attend interviews after he lost his job due to the pandemic.

Ian Redding, of Buckingham Ford, said: “This is a great accolade and we are all very proud of it, but the key thing for us is being able to offer our support in the first place to be honest.

“The first time we offered our help we found a local lady who needed access to a reliable vehicle to ensure she could transport her daughter to and from hospital appointments, where she was undergoing serious treatment.

“The lady had experienced multiple issues with the reliability of the vehicle so we collected her car and gave it a full service, new brakes and MOT to bring it back to a reliable condition completely free of charge.

“Then shortly after the initial lockdown we proactively sought someone who needed our support, as perhaps they had lost their job and were experiencing financial difficulty alongside car issues.

“We were delighted to be able to help a local man who had lost his job and needed to start attending interviews. I believe it was this action that drove our nomination for this award and we are very proud to have played a part in supporting the local community again.”

Buckingham Ford, based in Ford Street, Buckingham, sponsors many local teams within the community, including their local ladies’ hockey club, Buckingham Cricket Club, Buckingham Bowls Club and two youth football teams. Every Christmas they also collect toys from the community to give to a charity for underprivileged children.

Ian recommends the following for any other businesses seeking to give something back to the local community: “First of all, don’t worry about making grand gestures, just start by giving something back.

“In my view you should always try and give back to the community that supports you. I believe very much in employing local people and helping local businesses to be successful.