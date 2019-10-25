Buckingham care home receives 'Good' rating from Care Quality Commission

A care home in Buckingham has been rated as 'Good' across all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

Hamilton House Care Home received good ratings in all five categories – safety, effectiveness, responsiveness to residents’ needs, having a caring service and management.

The team at Hamilton House Care Home, Buckingham, celebrate the results of their recent CQC inspection

The home on West Street, which is run by brighterkind, provides accommodation for up to 43 people and services including residential, nursing and dementia care.

The CQC report highlighted that residents of the Hamilton House Care Home were supported by staff and felt that they have the maximum choice and control of their lives.

One resident’s family member noted: “I have peace of mind knowing my mum is safe here”, while a second resident added: “I have never felt so safe in my life as I do here”.

The diverse meal plans that are tailored to resident's specific needs were highlighted by the inspectors with residents saying: “I like the food here, it is varied.

"I have a salad, they do a cracking salad”.

Residents also spoke positively about their relationship with staff and described them as “empathetic”, “kind”, “calm” and “nice”.

During their two-day unannounced visit inspectors observed positive interactions between residents and staff.

The report also found that the home has remained consistently well-led, keeping its positive culture and ensuring that staff enjoyed working at the home felt valued.

One staff member said: “I have a good relationship with the regional operations manager, she listens to me and is supportive.”

In a statement, the care home's management team said: "We are thrilled to have received a good rating by the Care Quality Commission inspection.

"Our people-centric approach creates a home-like environment where people are happy to live in.

"Our excellent team efforts have once again been recognised by the commission and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”