Buckingham celebrated at town's annual civic day event

A celebration of all that is good about Buckingham took place on Saturday June 22 at the town's annual civic day event.

Organised by the Buckingham Society, the event featured presentations to the winners of the inaugural Buckingham Society design and conservation awards - which celebrated buildings that had enhanced the appearance of the town.

Buckingham Rotary Club's citizen of the year Irene Cox with her award

The winning buildings were the Vinson Building at the University of Buckingham, the former NatWest building which was recently refurbished by Morrison property consultants, The Mitre pub, 1 and 1A Ford Street, 4 Nelson Street, 11 Bristle Hill, Stoneleigh House, Villiers Hotel, Barton's Hospital Almshouses and the Railway Walk.

Buckingham Rotary Club also made presentations to participants in the annual rotary swimathon event which took place earlier in the year.

Two teams won trophies for their efforts in the best fundraisers competition - Swim for Miles and Hard BrigShips while the shield for the most lengths swam was awarded to the Moretonville under-14 Hurricanes team, who managed 154 lengths between them during the day.

Ninety swimmers took part in the swimathon with £4,000 raised for various charities.

Buckingham Rotary Club's young citizen of the year Charlotte Vernon-Stroud

The rotary club also presented trophies to the town's citizen of the year Irene Cox and young citizen of the year Charlotte Vernon-Stroud.

Irene was given an award in recognition of her support for various groups in Gawcott - she helps out with the village's Methodist Chapel, at the village's playgroup and is involved with the Village Hall committee and other community groups.

Her citation described her as an 'unsung hero' adding that her work was valuable 'in keeping the village tidy' and that she is 'a popular member of the community.'

Meanwhile, Charlotte was given the young citizen award in recognition of raising more than £2,000 for Cancer Research UK through door-to-door collections, running fundraising stalls in the town and supporting Buckingham Table's annual Santa float.

Buckingham Society chairman Roger Edwards launches the civic day celebrations

Charlotte is also a Young Rangers leader and volunteers helping the area's Girl Guides, Rainbows and Brownies groups.

Her citation praised the fact that she had achieved the distinction of being able to 'help in the community and raise funds for a very worthy cause at the same time.'

Buckingham Ukelele Group performed at the event which took place outside the Old Gaol and drew a good crowd on a very warm morning.

Representatives of the winning teams at the Buckingham Rotary Club Swimathon event

Peter Edwards, landlord of The Mitre pub in Buckingham, wins a Buckingham Society design and conservation award