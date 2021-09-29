Buckingham charity has places in 2022 London Marathon available for local people

With the return of the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, a Buckingham-based charity is hoping local people will be inspired to take part in next year's event.

Retina UK, a national charity that's based in Buckingham, has 22 places for next year's London Marathon and it would love to attract local people to run on its behalf and help its work for people with inherited sight loss.

The charity, which has been based in Bucks throughout its 43-year history, has 20 in-person and six virtual runners taking part in this year's London Marathon on Sunday, and hopes they will raise over £40,000 for the charity's work.

William Taylor, one of the 20 in-person runners for Retina UK in this year's London Marathon

Retina UK funds medical research and provides information and support services to help people with inherited sight loss to lead fulfilling lives.