Buckingham charter fair in pictures
Over the previous two weekends, the Buckingham Charter Fair has been taking centre stage in town with its traditional range of fairground rides and attractions.
The popular event was organised by Buckingham Town Council with the fair provided by Nicholls Amusements - photos from the weekends by Jake McNulty.
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend - mayor Mark Cole and town crier Russell Cross on the dodgems
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
View more