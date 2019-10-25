The opening of the Buckingham Charter Fair - first weekend. From the left, Buckingham bard Dean Jones, mayor Cllr Mark Cole, mayoress Alexandra Cole, fair owner Marshall Nichols and town crier Russell Cross

Buckingham charter fair in pictures

Over the previous two weekends, the Buckingham Charter Fair has been taking centre stage in town with its traditional range of fairground rides and attractions.

The popular event was organised by Buckingham Town Council with the fair provided by Nicholls Amusements - photos from the weekends by Jake McNulty.

Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend - mayor Mark Cole and town crier Russell Cross on the dodgems
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend - mayor Mark Cole and town crier Russell Cross on the dodgems
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
Buckingham charter fair opening weekend
