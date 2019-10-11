Buckingham charter fair moves into town

The Buckingham charter fair moved into town this morning (Friday) ahead of its latest opening to the public this weekend.

Members of Buckingham Town Council are working alongside Nicholls Amusements, who provide the fun fair, to set it up ready for action.

Rides for this year's charter fair begin arriving in Buckingham

It will come down again after the first weekend before being re-installed again the following weekend for a second stint.

While the fun fair is installed and operating there will be some road closures in place and some buses will be diverted.

It is understood that this year's fair, which opens at 1pm tomorrow (Saturday), includes four new rides including different twister and dodgem rides.

A road closure order and parking order is in force and covers the areas listed below on Friday 11, Saturday 12, Friday 18 and Saturday 19:

Visitors enjoying last year's charter fair

North End Square, High Street, Bull Ring, Market Hill, Market Square, Western Avenue (from Brackley Road to Grenville Road).

Cars found parked in these areas in such a way as to cause an obstruction can be removed by the relevant authorities with the cost of reclaiming your vehicle up to £150.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Bus Stand will be closed from 10am on October 11 until the end of October 12 and again from 10am on October 18 until the end of October 19.

Passengers are advised that:

> Services 18, 131, 132 & 151 to Akeley, Maids Moreton and Western Avenue will depart from the Moreton Road stop

> Service 18 will depart from London Road opposite Chandos Road

> Service X60 buses will serve the ‘Chandos Road’ stops located on London Road before diverting via Bourton Road and the A413

> Service 60 buses will serve the ‘Chandos Road’ stops located on London Road

Meanwhile for afternoon journeys service 80 / X80 will operate from the stops on Moreton Road, service 83 will operate from the ‘Chandos Road’ stops and service X5 will serve ‘Tesco’ stops only on the London Road.

Buckingham’s first charter to hold the annual market/fair, was given by Mary I in 1554 and the second charter was given by Charles II in 1658.

The charter was only granted to the town to hold fairs on a Saturday.