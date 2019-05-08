Buckingham children's fundraising efforts for Aylesbury charity

Two pupils at George Grenville Academy in Buckingham have raised a combined total of £280 for the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity through their fundraising efforts.

Chloe Pool and Ben Joyce, both aged ten, were told about Aylesbury based Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity's 30 in 30 for £30 challenge by their class teacher.

Ben Joyce and Chloe Pool outside George Grenville Academy with their thank you certificates from the Florence Nightingale Hospice

Pupils were then challenged to think about what they could do in 30 minutes or 30 days to raise money for the hospice and celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Chloe chose swimming and completed 37 lengths in 30 minutes and raising £260 in sponsorship in the process.

Chloe said: “My uncle died and the Florence Nightingale Hospice helped him whilst he was poorly so I decided it would be a good thing.

"This challenge is a great thing to do because if your family member ever becomes poorly they might go into there and your money could help them get better.”

Meanwhile Ben chose to do a mini-triathlon raising £20 in sponsorship in the process.

He said: “I swam for 30 minutes, cycled for 30 minutes and ran for 30 minutes all because I wanted to help the charity and help the people who are getting ill.

“I don’t even like swimming but I thought that the people in the hospice don’t like being in pain and if they can put up with it then I can.”

“It was hard for me to raise much money as most of my family don’t live near me."

Chloe's mum Emily Pool was delighted with her daughter's efforts saying: "As a class they had a target of £30 but because of the family link she obviously smashed that within the first phone call.

“Everyone was really enthusiastic about supporting Chloe in this challenge.”

The charity appreciates donations however big or small, as its marketing manager Kirsty Shanahan explains.

She said: "The hospice was built because lots of people raised hundreds of small amounts as well as large ones.

“Ben and Chloe should be really proud of themselves, both for doing the physical challenge and for going out and asking for sponsorship, which is not easy.”

Located at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, the Florence Nightingale Hospice provides palliative care for those in the county suffering from life-limiting illnesses.