Buckingham chooses its new Mayor and Deputy

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

Buckingham Town Council as announced its new mayor and deputy, following the Annual Statutory Meeting on Monday, May 17.

The first meeting of the new mayoral year was able to take place in person, with social distancing, at Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre, due to the recent easing of coronovirus restrictions this week.

Councillor Margaret Gateley was unanimously chosen to be the new Mayor of Buckingham.

Deputy Mayor of Buckingham, Warren Whyte

Councillor Gateley said she was delighted to be selected.

She said: “As I take on the role of mayor, I am conscious of the rich history of our town.

"I look forward to representing Buckingham at events and to encourage community groups during the coming months as we enjoy our renewed freedoms.

"My main priorities are the climate emergency and our town’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Councillor Warren Whyte was chosen as Deputy Mayor.

He said: “It is an honour to be elected deputy mayor and look forward to supporting our new mayor, Councillor Gateley, and helping to represent Buckingham and all that we offer in a positive way, in particular to help our local economy recover after a very difficult 2020 for our town’s businesses and organisations."

For the first time this year, the full 'robing' of the mayor will take place in public at the Celebrate Buckingham Day event on July 10.

After the robing, awards will be given out to individuals and organisations who have made a real impact supporting Buckingham and its residents over the last year.