Buckingham cinema The Film Place reopens its doors

Buckingham' s community cinema, The Film Place, is reopening its doors to the public.

After closing with the first lockdown in March 2020, The Film Place finally reopens on Saturday, September 4, with a showing of The Personal History of David Copperfield at 7.30pm.

The venue will be continuing with some Covid safety measures. Theatre capacity will be limited to maintain social distancing and people are asked to wear a mask until they are in the auditorium.

Inside the auditorium at The Film Place

Other changes include initially screening just one film a week, on Saturdays, and The Film Place has also decided to update its ticketing in line with most similar venues, so tickets will now only be available online and paid for at the time of booking. Cancellation will be possible up to two hours before performance time, and tickets may be exchanged for a future screening.

When buying tickets, customers can choose where to sit, seating will be numbered and it is important that people only occupy their chosen seat, as unavailable seats will not be marked as such. This is because the booking system is automatically flexible, to maintain a degree of distancing.

No tickets will be available on the door, and all refreshment purchases must be made by card. Customers are also asked not to eat or drink in the foyer but take their refreshments straight into the auditorium.

Screenings take place in the lecture theatre of the University of Buckingham's Chandos Road Building.

Described as "sheer exuberant fun", The Personal History of David Copperfield tells Charles Dickens' story of David Copperfield from childhood to maturity, with graphic pictures of the friends and enemies he meets along his way. Copperfield is shown as charismatic, romantic, and dashing in Victorian gentleman garb. Interestingly he is played by a British Indian actor, challenging the white period drama status quo. The rest of the cast are equally diverse and non-traditional.