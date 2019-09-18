Buckingham company evacuates offices after fire in moulding unit

Staff at Wipac were forced to briefly evacuate the company's premises on London Road after the fire alarm went off this morning (Wednesday).

A fire engine was called to the lighting manufacturer's base just before midday and staff evacuated the building.

Nobody was injured and there was no damage to the building.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue service told us: "The incident was an automatic fire alarm which was set off by a fire in a plastic moulding unit.

"The fire was out when we arrived but we did use a thermal imaging camera."