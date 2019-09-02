Buckingham Cricket Club holds first ever family fun day
Buckingham Town Cricket Club held its first ever family fun day yesterday (Sunday).
An estimated 1500 people attended the event at the club's Bourton Park ground - photos by Derek Pelling.
Buckingham Town Cricket Club's first ever family funday - Larraine Young is pictured with two-year-olds Willow Metcalfe and Rory Robinson
Derek Pelling
jpimedia
Buckingham Town Cricket Club's first ever family fun day - The Retros entertain the crowd
Derek Pelling
jpimedia
Buckingham Town Cricket Club's first ever family fun day - four year-old Rebecca Piggott has fun on the merry-go-round
jpimedia
Visitors give Buckingham Town Cricket Club's first ever family fun day the thumbs up!
Derek Pelling
jpimedia
