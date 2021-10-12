A Buckingham dad has vowed to raise £10,000 over 10 years for a local brain tumour research charity.

Father-of-four Michael Hancock has already raised about £1,500 for the Oli Hilsdon Foundation.

The foundation funds brain tumour research in memory of Buckingham resident Oli Hilsdon, who lost his battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme – a malignant Grade IV brain tumour – in January 2019, just 10 days before his 27th birthday

Michael Hancock

Keen runner Michael, aged 39, will be running for the charity in next year's Manchester Marathon.

But he has other fundraising events lined up before that - starting with an online Quiz & Auction night via Zoom on November 27.

Michael said: "The reason why we chose Zoom is because, even though the restriction has lifted and we are starting to get things back to normal, I felt that maybe some people still feel unsure about Covid.

"I have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown by local companies helping me with auction prizes, but also I have managed to get a few well-known companies like Woburn Safari Park and Cotswold Wildlife Park, and even a signed picture from Harry Redknapp."

Other great prizes include a cut and finish voucher from Browns Hairdressing Group, a Tour and Tasting experience for two from Chafor Wine Estates, plus prizes from Domino’s Pizza, Boogie Lab, The Direct Pizza Company, Crocodiles of the World, Intent2Improve gym, The Energy Effect, Charro, Louis' Pizza and Sports 4 All.

The quizmaster will be Mikey Dyson-Smith, who held a quiz every week via Facebook during lockdown.

Michael, who has lived in Buckingham all his life and volunteers as a youth football coach for Moretonville JFC, started fundraising for the Oli Hilsdon Foundation in 2019, raising £197 from a 5km fun run.

He had anther 5km fun run planned for June 2020 but, due to Covid, decided to change the event to a 'BIG Weekend of Exercise' over a weekend.

Michael said: "The response I got from this during the pandemic was amazing and it raised £328.

"I did this event again in 2021, but over the April bank holiday because it was a four-day weekend, so I was hoping to raise a bit more money.

"I had people taking part locally, nationwide and even in France and the final amount raised was £945."

Michael has now set up his own events company - BuckSight Events - to help local charities raise funds.

He said: "The name came about one night when I was putting words together.

"The first part of it, 'Buck', is because I have lived in Bucks all my life, and the 'Sight' means looking forward to what can be done.

"There is a Facebook page and Instagram where people can see all the events I have planned."